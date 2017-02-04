Irish Cup: Bizarre goal helps Glenavon go through

Controversial goal in the Irish Cup 6th Round

Irish Cup holders Glenavon scored a controversial first goal as they beat Championship side Armagh City 2-0 in Saturday's sixth round.

James Gray's first-half score was allowed despite Armagh keeper John Connolly having the ball knocked out his grasp by Glenavon's Rhys Marshall.

Glenavon scored a late second through a Greg Moorhouse penalty.

"The referee has admitted he got it wrong. It is hard to take but what can you do," said keeper Connolly.

"We were well in the game - it was close.

"For a game like that to be changed in that way, well I have to be careful about what I say, but it was shocking."

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 striker Gray, who recently joined Glenavon club from Southport, said he had expected referee Arnold Hunter to stop play.

"I saw the ball rolling out to me and was going to knock it back to the keeper," said Gray.

"But the referee did not blow so I did when every striker would do - you put the ball in the net and ask questions later."

Championship side Armagh City feel hard done by in their Irish Cup defeat by Glenavon
Tennent's Irish Cup sixth round results
Armagh City0-2Glenavon
Coleraine1-0Tobermore Utd
Crusaders2-0PSNI
Dungannon Swifts4-1Dollingstown
H&W Welders1-3Ballymena Utd (13:30 GMT)
Institute0-2Linfield
Loughgall1-2Portadown
Warrenpoint Town5-0Crewe Utd

