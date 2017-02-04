BBC Sport - Bizarre goal for holders in Irish Cup match
Bizarre goal for holders in Irish Cup match
- From the section Football
Irish Cup holders Glenavon take the lead with a controversial goal in the sixth round tie away to Armagh City.
Home keeper John Connolly has the ball knocked out his grasp by Glenavon's Rhys Marshall.
Play is allowed to continue and James Gray puts the ball in the net.
