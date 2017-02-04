BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Antonio Conte says Blues deserve to be top

Chelsea deserve to be top - Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says his side are showing they "deserve" to be in first place after their 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Watch all the goals on Match of the Day, Saturday on BBC One from 22:30 GMT.

Top videos

Video

Chelsea deserve to be top - Conte

Video

Chelsea opener was '100% foul' - Wenger

Video

Hogg's second try extends Scotland's lead

Video

Five best shots as Evans beats Shapovalov

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Richie McCaw's advice for Six Nations' captains

Video

Watch Jones' best plays for the Falcons

Video

Ireland beat Scotland with dramatic late try

Video

Leicester Riders beat Glasgow Rocks - 5 best shots

Video

Super League Show: 2017 Season Preview

Video

Jones wants England Six Nations improvement

Video

Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban

Video

'We deserved to win every game we've drawn'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired