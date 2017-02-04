Tim Cahill: Melbourne City substitute sent off without stepping on pitch

Tim Cahill scored 68 goals in eight seasons at Everton

Melbourne City forward Tim Cahill was sent off as he prepared to come on as a substitute in the 2-1 derby defeat by Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

The ex-Everton player was protesting against the decision to award Victory's winner in the 87th minute.

The linesman had originally flagged Manny Muscat's own goal for offside but the decision was then overturned by referee Chris Beath.

Cahill, 37, was shown a red card in the aftermath as he stood on the sidelines.

City were left with 11 players as the substitution of the Australian international had not taken place.

