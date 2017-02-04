Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Gordon, Hayes, McKay, Rangers, Six Nations

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic assistant Chris Davies says he and manager Brendan Rodgers are planning to be at the club for the long haul. (Daily Mail)

Davies says Celtic have banished all talk of remaining unbeaten domestically this season in order to maintain their focus as the club seeks a sixth straight top-flight title. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte stopped short of saying he would not go back in for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the future, after the London club's unsuccessful attempts to sign him during the January transfer window. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the club can now agree a new contract with Jonny Hayes after the Dons knocked back bids from Cardiff City for the winger last month. (Herald)

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes has been with the Dons since 2012

Rangers have opened talks with winger Barrie McKay over a new long-term deal at Ibrox. (Sun)

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has not given up hope of closing the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic, who are 25 points clear of their Glasgow rivals. (Daily Express)

Tavernier insists Rangers "don't mean to make mistakes" as they seek to return to form following Wednesday's 4-1 humbling at Hearts. (Herald)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro believes Tynecastle winger Jamie Walker will definitely play for Scotland. (Scotsman)

Walker scored twice against Rangers on Wednesday

Cathro insists he would rather have Walker than any of the other prominent wingers playing in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran says it's up to his players to show he was wrong to question and criticise them following Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Hamilton. (Herald)

RUGBY UNION - SIX NATIONS GOSSIP

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown does not believe there will be any extra pressure on him, despite being chosen ahead of centurion Ross Ford in Saturday's opening Six Nations match at home to Ireland. (National)

Brown feels Scotland need brains as well as brawn to overcome the Irish at Murrayfield on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Brown and Stuart Hogg will start against Ireland

Assistant coach Nathan Hines says Scotland's target in the tournament is to win every game. (Scotsman)

But former Scotland lock Hines is not buying into the hype around Scotland just yet. (Herald)