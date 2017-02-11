League Two
Notts County15:00Cheltenham
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 18Hewitt
  • 5Duffy
  • 31Audel
  • 16Bola
  • 10Yeates
  • 8O'Connor
  • 12Milsom
  • 15Thompson
  • 9Ameobi
  • 30Stead

Substitutes

  • 3Dickinson
  • 4Smith
  • 11Forte
  • 13Loach
  • 14Campbell
  • 17Grant
  • 23Clackstone

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 26Pike
  • 15Boyle
  • 32Plavotic
  • 23Onariase
  • 17Cranston
  • 27Winchester
  • 7Pell
  • 18Rowe
  • 33Davis
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 2Barthram
  • 8Waters
  • 9Wright
  • 11Munns
  • 12Kitscha
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 30Holman
Referee:
Graham Horwood

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster3019652463
2Plymouth2818371557
3Carlisle29131331252
4Exeter29153111948
5Luton29121071446
6Wycombe281378546
7Portsmouth2813691245
8Mansfield2911108343
9Colchester281189741
10Barnet2910118-241
11Grimsby2911711240
12Cambridge2811611439
13Stevenage2912314-339
14Blackpool2891181138
15Yeovil299911-536
16Crawley2810612-936
17Morecambe2710512-1035
18Hartlepool2971012-1131
19Accrington277812-929
20Cheltenham2961112-1029
21Crewe2961112-1729
22Notts County297517-2326
23Leyton Orient297418-1525
24Newport295915-1424
