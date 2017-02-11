National League
Forest Green15:00Boreham Wood
Venue: The New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 5Ellis
  • 6Bennett
  • 16Pinnock
  • 14Woolery
  • 9Doidge
  • 15Noble
  • 17Wishart
  • 19Sinclair
  • 20Cooper
  • 31Gosling

Substitutes

  • 3Monthe
  • 4Traoré
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 11Bugiel

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Nunn
  • 5Paine
  • 11Andrade
  • 8Davis
  • 7Shakes
  • 10Reason
  • 12Ferrier
  • 15Ilesanmi
  • 17Goodliffe
  • 19Balanta

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 9Hitchcock
  • 20Uchechi
  • 21Boal
  • 22Thomas
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2919462961
2Dag & Red3018481958
3Forest Green3016952557
4Tranmere2917571756
5Dover30164101552
6Aldershot3114891050
7Gateshead32131091849
8Barrow29131061749
9Macclesfield28144101246
10Wrexham3212911-645
11Bromley3013512-344
12Chester32111011643
13Boreham Wood3011910442
14Eastleigh2910118641
15Solihull Moors3010713-637
16Sutton United2810612-536
17Torquay319616-933
18Braintree298714-1731
19Woking308616-1530
20Southport318617-2930
21Maidstone United318518-2529
22Guiseley307716-1428
23North Ferriby United318320-2927
24York3051114-2026
View full National League table

