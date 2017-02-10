National League
Dover1Wrexham0

Dover Athletic v Wrexham

Line-ups

Dover

  • 18Arnold
  • 2Magri
  • 3Thomas
  • 9Miller
  • 6Orlu
  • 5Essam
  • 7Modeste
  • 15Grimes
  • 25Lafayette
  • 26Healy
  • 32Deverdics

Substitutes

  • 11Pinnock
  • 16Sterling
  • 17Emmanuel
  • 21N'Gala
  • 23Parkinson

Wrexham

  • 24Dunn
  • 2Lund
  • 3JenningsBooked at 57mins
  • 13Carrington
  • 6Tilt
  • 5Riley
  • 11McLeod
  • 14Rutherford
  • 16Penn
  • 18Massanka
  • 23Shenton

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 7Barry
  • 9White
  • 10Rooney
  • 15Evans
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Wrexham 0. Joe Healy (Dover Athletic).

Booking

James Jennings (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Nicky Deverdics could make his debut for Dover Athletic after joining on loan from Hartlepool United, when they face Wrexham.

Winger James Caton may also make his league debut for Dover, who have not played a game since January.

Meanwhile, John Rooney could be on the bench for Wrexham despite scoring three goals in two games as a substitute.

The midfielder has been left out of the line-up as one more start would trigger a new contract.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City3020463164
2Dag & Red3119482161
3Tranmere3018571859
4Forest Green31161052558
5Dover31174101655
6Aldershot3215891253
7Gateshead32131091849
8Barrow30131071549
9Macclesfield29145101247
10Wrexham3312912-745
11Eastleigh3011118744
12Bromley3113513-444
13Chester32111011643
14Boreham Wood31111010443
15Solihull Moors3111713-340
16Sutton United2910613-836
17Torquay329716-934
18Braintree308814-1732
19Woking318617-1730
20Maidstone United328618-2530
21Southport328618-3130
22Guiseley317717-1528
23North Ferriby United328420-2928
24York3151214-2027
View full National League table

