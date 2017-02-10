Dover Athletic v Wrexham

Line-ups

Live Text Line-ups Dover 18 Arnold

2 Magri

3 Thomas

9 Miller

6 Orlu

5 Essam

7 Modeste

15 Grimes

25 Lafayette

26 Healy

32 Deverdics Substitutes 11 Pinnock

16 Sterling

17 Emmanuel

21 N'Gala

23 Parkinson Wrexham 24 Dunn

2 Lund

3 Jennings Booked at 57mins

13 Carrington

6 Tilt

5 Riley

11 McLeod

14 Rutherford

16 Penn

18 Massanka

23 Shenton Substitutes 1 Jalal

7 Barry

9 White

10 Rooney

15 Evans Referee : Adrian Quelch Live Text Goal! Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Wrexham 0. Joe Healy (Dover Athletic). Booking James Jennings (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card. Second Half Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 0. Half Time First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 0. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Nicky Deverdics could make his debut for Dover Athletic after joining on loan from Hartlepool United, when they face Wrexham.

Winger James Caton may also make his league debut for Dover, who have not played a game since January.

Meanwhile, John Rooney could be on the bench for Wrexham despite scoring three goals in two games as a substitute.

The midfielder has been left out of the line-up as one more start would trigger a new contract.