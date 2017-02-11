Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen created more and better chances, but were frustrated by a resolute Ross County defence

Shay Logan's late deflected effort secured Aberdeen's place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Ross County.

Kenny McLean, Niall McGinn and Graeme Shinnie all squandered big chances for the Dons either side of half-time.

It looked as though Staggies goalkeeper Scott Fox would see his stunning array of saves rewarded with a replay.

But Logan's tame 87th-minute shot ricocheted cruelly beyond him to nestle in the bottom corner.

Got there in the end

The visitors were clearly the better side. There's no debate over that.

Logan's late strike was of great relief as the danger was County might steal a goal near the end. It had fortune as the ball deflected, bobbled and outfoxed Fox.

It meant a lot to the Aberdeen bench who celebrated the final whistle with gusto.

They had been well on top but simply couldn't convert a number of great chances with Fox and committed defending contributing to County's clean sheet.

Chances came thick and fast for Aberdeen particularly in the second half.

McGinn saw a super volley tipped over and shot tamely at Fox when he might have moved further into the area.

Jonny Hayes sent a free-kick just over. Mclean flashed a header wide.

When called upon Fox was composed and confident, particularly when parrying Ryan Jack's thunderous effort wide.

Shinnie fired wide then saw another blocked superbly. Fox saved brilliantly from Andrew Considine. Ash Taylor's blasted follow up was superbly blocked by Jay McEveley.

Defensively, Aberdeen restricted County to very little.

Interpreting tackles

County's biggest moment came when Michael Gardyne tried to nip the ball away from Joe Lewis on the edge of the area.

The Dons goalkeeper got a touch on the ball but clattered into the winger. Referee Bobby Madden waived play on to County's fury.

Their problem? Andrew Davies was booked for an earlier tackle where he won the ball but caught Mark Reynolds on the follow through. In fact, that challenge seemed cleaner.

An alternative interpretation of that incident may have had a big impact on the outcome.

Gardyne was eventually replaced and Staggies manager Jim McIntyre will most likely point to inconsistency and wonder why that incident went unpunished.

On the flip side, Tim Chow risked a second yellow in the first half after tripping Shinnie. He got away with it and was replaced at half-time.

County commitment

Once source of positivity for McIntyre will be the commitment and desire shown by his side in attempting to keep Aberdeen at bay.

Fox was excellent for the most part. His performance seemed to raise the game of those around him with defenders demonstrating total commitment to keep the ball out.

McIntyre will be pleased with that but not their inability to trouble at the other end.