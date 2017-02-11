Match ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.
Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen
-
- From the section Football
Shay Logan's late deflected effort secured Aberdeen's place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Ross County.
Kenny McLean, Niall McGinn and Graeme Shinnie all squandered big chances for the Dons either side of half-time.
It looked as though Staggies goalkeeper Scott Fox would see his stunning array of saves rewarded with a replay.
But Logan's tame 87th-minute shot ricocheted cruelly beyond him to nestle in the bottom corner.
Got there in the end
The visitors were clearly the better side. There's no debate over that.
Logan's late strike was of great relief as the danger was County might steal a goal near the end. It had fortune as the ball deflected, bobbled and outfoxed Fox.
It meant a lot to the Aberdeen bench who celebrated the final whistle with gusto.
They had been well on top but simply couldn't convert a number of great chances with Fox and committed defending contributing to County's clean sheet.
Chances came thick and fast for Aberdeen particularly in the second half.
McGinn saw a super volley tipped over and shot tamely at Fox when he might have moved further into the area.
Jonny Hayes sent a free-kick just over. Mclean flashed a header wide.
When called upon Fox was composed and confident, particularly when parrying Ryan Jack's thunderous effort wide.
Shinnie fired wide then saw another blocked superbly. Fox saved brilliantly from Andrew Considine. Ash Taylor's blasted follow up was superbly blocked by Jay McEveley.
Defensively, Aberdeen restricted County to very little.
Interpreting tackles
County's biggest moment came when Michael Gardyne tried to nip the ball away from Joe Lewis on the edge of the area.
The Dons goalkeeper got a touch on the ball but clattered into the winger. Referee Bobby Madden waived play on to County's fury.
Their problem? Andrew Davies was booked for an earlier tackle where he won the ball but caught Mark Reynolds on the follow through. In fact, that challenge seemed cleaner.
An alternative interpretation of that incident may have had a big impact on the outcome.
Gardyne was eventually replaced and Staggies manager Jim McIntyre will most likely point to inconsistency and wonder why that incident went unpunished.
On the flip side, Tim Chow risked a second yellow in the first half after tripping Shinnie. He got away with it and was replaced at half-time.
County commitment
Once source of positivity for McIntyre will be the commitment and desire shown by his side in attempting to keep Aberdeen at bay.
Fox was excellent for the most part. His performance seemed to raise the game of those around him with defenders demonstrating total commitment to keep the ball out.
McIntyre will be pleased with that but not their inability to trouble at the other end.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2FraserBooked at 82mins
- 15DaviesBooked at 21mins
- 5McEveley
- 28van der Weg
- 12ChowBooked at 10minsSubstituted forGobernat 45'minutes
- 7GardyneSubstituted forLalkovicat 53'minutes
- 8Woods
- 10BoyceBooked at 40mins
- 6O'Brien
- 23SchalkSubstituted forCurranat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dow
- 11Curran
- 19Gobern
- 27Lalkovic
- 31McCarey
- 43Quinn
- 52Tumility
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5Taylor
- 6ReynoldsSubstituted forO'Connorat 62'minutes
- 4Considine
- 22JackBooked at 74mins
- 3Shinnie
- 10McGinn
- 7McLean
- 11Hayes
- 9RooneySubstituted forStockleyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 15O'Connor
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 39Storey
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 4,671
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Milan Lalkovic (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).
Liam Boyce (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar Gobern (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Andrew Davies (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Liam Boyce (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen).
Martin Woods (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Liam Boyce (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen).
Foul by Oscar Gobern (Ross County).
Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Liam Boyce (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Adam Rooney.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Martin Woods (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.