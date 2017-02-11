Match ends, Celtic 6, Inverness CT 0.
Celtic 6-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Football
Moussa Dembele scored his second hat-trick in two games as Celtic routed Inverness Caledonian Thistle to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Mikael Lustig latched on to Nir Bitton's chip and finished well to put the hosts ahead.
Dembele doubled the lead with a shot that squirmed under Owain Fon Williams.
The striker tucked away his second shortly after the break and headed another before Kieran Tierney nodded home and Scott Brown struck the sixth.
The draw for the next round will be made on Sunday evening.
Dembele delivers again
France Under-21 striker Dembele, who scored three as a substitute in last week's league win over St Johnstone, was back in the starting line-up and his strength and movement stretched an Inverness side shorn of confidence after a difficult season so far that has them bottom of the Premiership.
After Lustig's delicate opener, James Forrest teed the ball up for Dembele at the edge of the box and the former Fulham forward's shot found its way past Fon Williams, who could not get a strong enough hand on it.
For his second, Dembele converted a loose ball on the left side of the box after David Raven's tackle on Scott Sinclair.
And Forrest set up another for the home side's top scorer, lifting the ball on to his head for a straightforward finish.
The 20-year-old's day was rounded off by an ovation from the crowd as he was replaced with Nadir Ciftci.
Long day ahead of a long trip home
Though Celtic were heavy favourites to progress, Inverness had travelled to Glasgow as the only Scottish side not to lose to Brendan Rodgers' side this season.
That 2-2 Premiership league draw in September was the last time Celtic had failed to win domestically.
But there were few signs that the Highlanders would be able to stop their hosts reaching the last eight as Rodgers' men dominated possession.
The Premiership leaders did lack accuracy in the final third until Bitton's excellent pass was taken down delicately and touched in by Sweden full-back Lustig for the opener.
A corner flicked on by Billy Mckay and cleared was the extent of the visitors' attacking threat in the first half and they did not fare much better after the break.
Forrest ably assists
At 4-0, Forrest should have marked his impressive performance with a goal when he intercepted a woeful pass across the Inverness box by Gary Warren but contrived to shoot wide.
Earlier, Bitton had fired off target and Sinclair also went close, but Tierney did find the net with a powerful header off another Forrest delivery.
Brown then got the break of the ball in stoppage time to lash past Fon Williams.
However, with the League Cup won in November and a 27-point lead in the league, Celtic remain on course for a domestic treble.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "When we had the ball, I thought we were outstanding. The final third, we were so incisive.
"You see the level of his [Moussa Dembele's] game. He's got a natural instinct to score. He's got a top-class temperament.
"The value of the team is improving all the time with performing well."
Inverness CT manager Richie Foran: "Outclassed, simple as that. Six-nil is a tough one.
"We went and had a go at the start and that's all I could ask from the lads.
"This is one of the best Celtic teams assembled in a good few years. They've got confidence running through their veins. There was no stopping them."
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23LustigBooked at 73mins
- 20BoyataSubstituted forK Touréat 89'minutes
- 28Sviatchenko
- 63Tierney
- 6Bitton
- 8Brown
- 49Forrest
- 53HendersonSubstituted forMcGregorat 66'minutes
- 11Sinclair
- 10DembeleSubstituted forCiftciat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 3Izaguirre
- 7Ciftci
- 12Gamboa
- 16Mackay-Steven
- 24de Vries
- 42McGregor
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 2Raven
- 5WarrenBooked at 42mins
- 22McKay
- 3TremarcoBooked at 29mins
- 20KingSubstituted forMulraneyat 54'minutes
- 16Tansey
- 8DraperBooked at 35minsSubstituted forColeat 64'minutes
- 11VigursBooked at 37mins
- 23Anier
- 13MckaySubstituted forEbbeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Polworth
- 9Ebbe
- 15Mulraney
- 18Fisher
- 19Boden
- 29Cole
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 25,577
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 6, Inverness CT 0.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 6, Inverness CT 0. Scott Brown (Celtic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Kolo Touré replaces Dedryck Boyata.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Attempt missed. Larnell Cole (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 5, Inverness CT 0. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nadir Ciftci replaces Moussa Dembele.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Dean Ebbe (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Larnell Cole (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Raven (Inverness CT).
Booking
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Larnell Cole (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Attempt blocked. Larnell Cole (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Callum McGregor replaces Liam Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Larnell Cole replaces Ross Draper.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Dean Ebbe replaces Billy McKay.