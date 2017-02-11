Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Mane has been involved in 15 league goals for Liverpool this season (11 goals, four assists), more than any of his team-mates

Sadio Mane lifted Liverpool's recent gloom by scoring twice in two first-half minutes to see off top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The forward put the Reds ahead when he ran onto Georginio Wijnaldum's pass, holding off Ben Davies to fire in.

He doubled the lead 138 seconds later, pouncing on a loose ball from close range after keeper Hugo Lloris denied Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Second-placed Spurs rarely threatened as Liverpool moved within a point.

The visitors' best chance fell to forward Son Heung-min, whose fierce, angled shot was blocked by Reds keeper Simon Mignolet shortly after Mane's second.

Spurs remain nine points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of the Blues' trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Liverpool, who had not won in their five previous matches, move back up to fourth.

Follow all the post-match reaction from Anfield

Liverpool boosted by the Mane man

Liverpool's downturn in form since New Year coincided with the absence of Senegal forward Mane, who missed seven matches when he represented his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds managed just one win in his absence, slipping from Chelsea's nearest title challengers to fifth place and going out of both domestic cup competitions.

Here Mane, who failed to shine in last weekend's defeat at Hull City, showed just why Liverpool lamented his loss.

Mane impressed in the first half of the season following his £34m arrival from Southampton - his pace, energy and clinical finishing contributing heavily to Liverpool's success.

Without him, they struggled to break down opponents. With him, they tore apart Tottenham in the opening quarter.

Spurs could not handle the speed of thought, or the speed of movement, of the home side.

Mane - who scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history in two minutes and 56 seconds in May 2015 - almost came close to another quickfire treble, only to be denied again by the over-exposed Lloris.

While Spurs stemmed the tide after the break, the damage was already done.

Mane's influence in the opening 25 minutes is illustrated by this graphic showing that 50% of Liverpool's attacks came down his right flank

Spurs' struggles continue away from the Lane

While Liverpool had not won in five games, Tottenham were playing with confidence and fluency in a 15-match streak which had seen them beaten just once.

The formbook was torn up at Anfield.

Spurs had conceded just twice in their previous five league games, but were uncharacteristically porous without injured pair Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

Harry Kane was isolated up front, while midfielders Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were virtually anonymous in the opposition half.

Spurs managed just two shots on target as Reds keeper Simon Mignolet was largely untroubled, their frustration becoming evident after the break as four players picked up yellow cards.

Worryingly for boss Mauricio Pochettino, his side failed to turn up again in a potentially-pivotal trip to one of their top four rivals.

Spurs have won just twice on the road since 24 September, including defeats at Chelsea and Manchester United in addition to draws at Arsenal and Manchester City.

"We were poor. They were better. No complaints," said Pochettino.

Post-match reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"It was how we have to play against Tottenham. We had to show a reaction and it was perfect. It was an outstanding performance offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half.

"We could have scored again. It was difficult to defend against us in the first half, we had four or five players in the area, it was like the early part of the season."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:

"We started the game very sloppy. It is difficult to understand, I am very disappointed in our first-half display. Second half we reached their level but it is really late.

"We are in a position that is up to us. But if you show like today that you cannot cope with the pressure to play to win the league than it is difficult to challenge and fight for the Premier League.

"In the first 45 minutes you saw a team that is not ready to fight for the Premier League."

What's next?

A two-week break from the Premier League for Tottenham. Pochettino's side turn their attentions back to the Europa League when they face Belgian side Genk in a two-legged tie either side of a FA Cup fifth-round trip to Fulham on Sunday, 19 February.

They return to top-flight action when Stoke City visit on Sunday, 26 February (13:30 GMT), while Liverpool have a 16-day break before they visit champions Leicester City on Monday, 27 February (20:00).