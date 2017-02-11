Match ends, Arsenal 2, Hull City 0.
Arsenal 2-0 Hull City
-
Alexis Sanchez scored twice as title-chasing Arsenal beat relegation-threatened Hull in controversial circumstances in the Premier League.
The hosts had been on top when the ball came off forward Sanchez's hand and ended up in the net on 34 minutes. He added a penalty in injury-time which was awarded after Sam Clucas was sent off for handball from Lucas Perez's header.
In between, Hector Bellerin and Sanchez both failed to hit the target and Mesut Ozil volleyed over the crossbar for Arsenal.
Striker Oumar Niasse had Hull's best chances - his header and low strike forced Petr Cech into sharp saves - while Adama Diomande nodded over late on.
Decision one goes against Hull - the opening goal
Arsenal had been pressing for the opener before Sanchez's controversial intervention.
The visitors failed to clear Kieran Gibbs' low shot, and as the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on the ground it bounced off the Chilean's hand and into the net.
For a deliberate handball, Football Association laws state:
- there must be "movement of the hand towards the ball"
- the "distance between opponent and the ball" should be considered
On this occasion, Sanchez did not look like he purposefully pushed the ball into the net and he had little time to move out of the way after the ball came off Jakupovic.
After consultation with his assistant, referee Mark Clattenburg awarded the goal, but prior to that in the first half, Theo Walcott had a shot blocked by the hand of Clucas inside the area, for which no penalty was given.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 24Bellerín
- 20Mustafi
- 6Koscielny
- 3GibbsBooked at 54mins
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forPérezat 82'minutes
- 34Coquelin
- 14WalcottBooked at 53minsSubstituted forElnenyat 69'minutes
- 11Özil
- 17IwobiSubstituted forWelbeckat 82'minutes
- 7SánchezBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 5Gabriel
- 9Pérez
- 12Giroud
- 13Ospina
- 18Monreal
- 23Welbeck
- 35Elneny
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 14ElabdellaouiSubstituted forElmohamadyat 66'minutes
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 70mins
- 5Maguire
- 3Robertson
- 8HuddlestoneSubstituted forDiomandeat 78'minutes
- 50Markovic
- 10N'Diaye
- 11ClucasBooked at 90mins
- 17GrosickiSubstituted forGoebelat 60'minutes
- 24Niasse
Substitutes
- 7Meyler
- 15Maloney
- 20Diomande
- 23Marshall
- 27Elmohamady
- 28Tymon
- 40Goebel
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 59,962
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Hull City 0.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Hull City 0. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrew Robertson (Hull City) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Sam Clucas (Hull City) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Sam Clucas (Hull City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Gibbs tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Adama Diomande (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Evandro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Danny Welbeck.
Attempt saved. Andrea Ranocchia (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evandro with a cross.
Hand ball by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Foul by Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal).
Lazar Markovic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lucas Pérez replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alex Iwobi.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Andrea Ranocchia (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Evandro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt saved. Lazar Markovic (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire with a cross.
Offside, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
Booking
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Evandro following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).
Lazar Markovic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Booking
Andrea Ranocchia (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.