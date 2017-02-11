Match ends, Manchester United 2, Watford 0.
Manchester United 2-0 Watford
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United moved one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City as Anthony Martial marked his return with a goal and an assist in a victory over Watford.
United, now unbeaten in their past 16 Premier League games, took the lead when Martial set up Juan Mata to finish from close range.
Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes then made fine saves to deny Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
But Martial made sure United signed off with a victory in their final league game for three weeks when he fired home after a driving run.
More to follow
Reaction from Old Trafford and the rest of Saturday's Premier League games
Relive the action from Old Trafford
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A ValenciaBooked at 90mins
- 3Bailly
- 12Smalling
- 17Blind
- 21Herrera
- 6Pogba
- 8MataSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forLingardat 89'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forRashfordat 81'minutes
- 9Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 10Rooney
- 14Lingard
- 16Carrick
- 19Rashford
- 20Romero
- 27Fellaini
- 36Darmian
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 15CathcartSubstituted forSuccessat 83'minutes
- 4Kaboul
- 5Prödl
- 3BritosSubstituted forJanmaatat 45'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 20ZárateSubstituted forOkakaat 74'minutes
- 29Capoue
- 21Niang
- 25Holebas
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 6Mariappa
- 10Success
- 11Behrami
- 16Doucouré
- 22Janmaat
- 33Okaka
- 34Arlauskis
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 75,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Watford 0.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United).
Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Isaac Success replaces Craig Cathcart.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Martial.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.
Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
M'Baye Niang (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Stefano Okaka replaces Mauro Zárate.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Younes Kaboul.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Juan Mata.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by M'Baye Niang with a cross.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Mauro Zárate (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.