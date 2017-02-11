Premier League
Man Utd2Watford0

Manchester United 2-0 Watford

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Juan Mata puts Manchester United ahead against Watford
Juan Mata has scored in successive Premier League games for the first time since September 2015

Manchester United moved one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City as Anthony Martial marked his return with a goal and an assist in a victory over Watford.

United, now unbeaten in their past 16 Premier League games, took the lead when Martial set up Juan Mata to finish from close range.

Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes then made fine saves to deny Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But Martial made sure United signed off with a victory in their final league game for three weeks when he fired home after a driving run.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A ValenciaBooked at 90mins
  • 3Bailly
  • 12Smalling
  • 17Blind
  • 21Herrera
  • 6Pogba
  • 8MataSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forLingardat 89'minutes
  • 11MartialSubstituted forRashfordat 81'minutes
  • 9Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 10Rooney
  • 14Lingard
  • 16Carrick
  • 19Rashford
  • 20Romero
  • 27Fellaini
  • 36Darmian

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 15CathcartSubstituted forSuccessat 83'minutes
  • 4Kaboul
  • 5Prödl
  • 3BritosSubstituted forJanmaatat 45'minutes
  • 8Cleverley
  • 20ZárateSubstituted forOkakaat 74'minutes
  • 29Capoue
  • 21Niang
  • 25Holebas
  • 9Deeney

Substitutes

  • 6Mariappa
  • 10Success
  • 11Behrami
  • 16Doucouré
  • 22Janmaat
  • 33Okaka
  • 34Arlauskis
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
75,301

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home23
Away9
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 2, Watford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Watford 0.

Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).

Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).

José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United).

Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by M'Baye Niang (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Isaac Success replaces Craig Cathcart.

Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Martial.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.

Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Okaka.

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

M'Baye Niang (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Stefano Okaka replaces Mauro Zárate.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Younes Kaboul.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Juan Mata.

Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).

Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by M'Baye Niang with a cross.

Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Mauro Zárate (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.

Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2419233459
2Tottenham2414823050
3Arsenal2515552650
4Man City2415452049
5Man Utd2513931748
6Liverpool2413742246
7Everton2511861341
8West Brom251078337
9Stoke25889-632
10West Ham259511-932
11Southampton258611-330
12Watford258611-1330
13Burnley249213-929
14Bournemouth247512-1226
15Middlesbrough2541011-822
16Leicester245613-1721
17Swansea246315-2521
18Hull255515-2720
19Crystal Palace255416-1419
20Sunderland255416-2219
View full Premier League table

