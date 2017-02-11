Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Newcastle United 1.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal as Newcastle reclaimed top spot in the Championship by beating Wolves.
Jack Colback had a tame shot saved for the visitors early on, before Wolves' Richard Stearman missed from six yards.
Mitrovic, who escaped being shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme, slotted Newcastle ahead from close range.
In a second half of few chances, Dave Edwards came closest to equalising when he headed into the side-netting.
The result further improved Newcastle's impressive away record, with the Magpies having taken more points than any other team in the division on the road this season.
It could have been different had Mitrovic, who was booked early on for a series of fouls, been sent off for his challenge on Ikeme, when he appeared to plant his foot on the back of the Wolves keeper's leg as he ran past.
The Serbia international then scored his first Newcastle goal since 29 October, tapping in from inside the six-yard box after Wolves had failed to clear a free-kick.
Wolves were well-organised at the back, but struggled to create chances, with Edwards' header early in the second half and a late Helder Costa shot the only times the visitors looked troubled.
The hosts remain 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle are two points clear of second-placed Brighton, who beat struggling Burton earlier in the day.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 16Coady
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 2DohertyBooked at 64mins
- 4Edwards
- 19PriceSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 63WeimannSubstituted forMarshallat 75'minutes
- 26EnobakhareSubstituted forBödvarssonat 61'minutes
- 17Costa
- 9Dicko
Substitutes
- 8Saville
- 14Evans
- 22Bödvarsson
- 30Hause
- 31Burgoyne
- 43Ronan
- 64Marshall
Newcastle
- 26DarlowBooked at 90mins
- 22Yedlin
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 11RitchieBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMurphyat 82'minutes
- 4ColbackBooked at 87mins
- 12Shelvey
- 20Gouffran
- 15DiaméSubstituted forPérezat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 45MitrovicBooked at 14minsSubstituted forAtsuat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 14Hayden
- 17Pérez
- 21Elliot
- 27Gámez
- 30Atsu
- 33Murphy
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,876
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Newcastle United 1.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a headed pass.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Booking
Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yoan Gouffran.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Booking
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Atsu (Newcastle United).
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Daryl Murphy replaces Matt Ritchie.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall replaces Andreas Weimann.
Hand ball by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hélder Costa following a set piece situation.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Andreas Weimann (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United).
Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).