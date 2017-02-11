Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored five goals for Newcastle this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal as Newcastle reclaimed top spot in the Championship by beating Wolves.

Jack Colback had a tame shot saved for the visitors early on, before Wolves' Richard Stearman missed from six yards.

Mitrovic, who escaped being shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme, slotted Newcastle ahead from close range.

In a second half of few chances, Dave Edwards came closest to equalising when he headed into the side-netting.

The result further improved Newcastle's impressive away record, with the Magpies having taken more points than any other team in the division on the road this season.

It could have been different had Mitrovic, who was booked early on for a series of fouls, been sent off for his challenge on Ikeme, when he appeared to plant his foot on the back of the Wolves keeper's leg as he ran past.

The Serbia international then scored his first Newcastle goal since 29 October, tapping in from inside the six-yard box after Wolves had failed to clear a free-kick.

Wolves were well-organised at the back, but struggled to create chances, with Edwards' header early in the second half and a late Helder Costa shot the only times the visitors looked troubled.

The hosts remain 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle are two points clear of second-placed Brighton, who beat struggling Burton earlier in the day.