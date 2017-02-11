Championship
Wolves0Newcastle1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United

By Josh Hunt

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored five goals for Newcastle this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal as Newcastle reclaimed top spot in the Championship by beating Wolves.

Jack Colback had a tame shot saved for the visitors early on, before Wolves' Richard Stearman missed from six yards.

Mitrovic, who escaped being shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme, slotted Newcastle ahead from close range.

In a second half of few chances, Dave Edwards came closest to equalising when he headed into the side-netting.

The result further improved Newcastle's impressive away record, with the Magpies having taken more points than any other team in the division on the road this season.

It could have been different had Mitrovic, who was booked early on for a series of fouls, been sent off for his challenge on Ikeme, when he appeared to plant his foot on the back of the Wolves keeper's leg as he ran past.

The Serbia international then scored his first Newcastle goal since 29 October, tapping in from inside the six-yard box after Wolves had failed to clear a free-kick.

Wolves were well-organised at the back, but struggled to create chances, with Edwards' header early in the second half and a late Helder Costa shot the only times the visitors looked troubled.

The hosts remain 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle are two points clear of second-placed Brighton, who beat struggling Burton earlier in the day.

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 1Ikeme
  • 16Coady
  • 6Batth
  • 5Stearman
  • 2DohertyBooked at 64mins
  • 4Edwards
  • 19PriceSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 63WeimannSubstituted forMarshallat 75'minutes
  • 26EnobakhareSubstituted forBödvarssonat 61'minutes
  • 17Costa
  • 9Dicko

Substitutes

  • 8Saville
  • 14Evans
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 30Hause
  • 31Burgoyne
  • 43Ronan
  • 64Marshall

Newcastle

  • 26DarlowBooked at 90mins
  • 22Yedlin
  • 6Lascelles
  • 2Clark
  • 3Dummett
  • 11RitchieBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMurphyat 82'minutes
  • 4ColbackBooked at 87mins
  • 12Shelvey
  • 20Gouffran
  • 15DiaméSubstituted forPérezat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 45MitrovicBooked at 14minsSubstituted forAtsuat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hanley
  • 14Hayden
  • 17Pérez
  • 21Elliot
  • 27Gámez
  • 30Atsu
  • 33Murphy
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
24,876

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Newcastle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Newcastle United 1.

Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a headed pass.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

Booking

Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yoan Gouffran.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Colback.

Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Mohamed Diamé.

Booking

Jack Colback (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Coady.

Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Atsu (Newcastle United).

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Daryl Murphy replaces Matt Ritchie.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall replaces Andreas Weimann.

Hand ball by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hélder Costa following a set piece situation.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).

Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Colback.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Andreas Weimann (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United).

Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3021273565
2Brighton3019742664
3Huddersfield301848658
4Reading311768557
5Leeds31173111054
6Sheff Wed301578952
7Norwich31155111250
8Derby301389847
9Fulham30121081446
10Barnsley3113711446
11Preston3112910345
12Birmingham31101011-1040
13Ipswich3110912-739
14Cardiff3111614-839
15Brentford3010713037
16Aston Villa3081210-436
17Nottm Forest3110615-1036
18Wolves309813-335
19QPR319715-1434
20Bristol City309516-332
21Burton318716-1431
22Blackburn307815-1229
23Wigan306816-1026
24Rotherham314522-3717
View full Championship table

Top Stories

