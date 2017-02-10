Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Leeds United v Cardiff City
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 6Cooper
- 28Berardi
- 26Bridcutt
- 25Vieira
- 15Dallas
- 19Hernández
- 29Pedraza Sag
- 9Wood
- 7Roofe
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 14O'Kane
- 24Sacko
- 27Barrow
- 31Coyle
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 15Halford
- 17Gunnarsson
- 11Noone
- 8Ralls
- 24K Harris
- 26Zohore
- 3Bennett
- 7Whittingham
- 12John
- 19Lambert
- 28Murphy
- 33Hoilett
- 37Healey
- James Linington
Leeds forward Kemar Roofe is available after recovering from a rib injury.
Garry Monk's side, who lost at local rivals Huddersfield on Sunday, are still without defender Charlie Taylor (Achilles), but new signings Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow could start.
Cardiff City could be without defender Lee Peltier for the rest of the season after he underwent ankle surgery.
Midfielder Anthony Pilkington is also set to miss out, but striker Rickie Lambert (back) should return.
MATCH FACTS
- After a run of 16 consecutive league games without a win against Cardiff, Leeds have won their last three without conceding a goal.
- Cardiff haven't lost back to back league games at Elland Road since April 1963.
- Chris Wood has scored in 11 of his last 13 appearances at Elland Road in all competitions, netting 12 goals.
- Only Rotherham (0) have kept fewer away clean sheets than Cardiff in the Championship this season (1).
- Wood could become the first Leeds player to score in six consecutive Championship appearances at Elland Road since Ross McCormack in December 2013.