Leeds United v Cardiff City

Kemar Roofe has scored two goals in 35 appearances for Leeds.

Live Text Line-ups Leeds 1 Green

2 Ayling

5 Bartley

6 Cooper

28 Berardi

26 Bridcutt

25 Vieira

15 Dallas

19 Hernández

29 Pedraza Sag

9 Wood Substitutes 7 Roofe

11 Doukara

12 Silvestri

14 O'Kane

24 Sacko

27 Barrow

31 Coyle Cardiff 1 McGregor

16 Connolly

4 Morrison

14 Bamba

6 Richards

15 Halford

17 Gunnarsson

11 Noone

8 Ralls

24 K Harris

26 Zohore Substitutes 3 Bennett

7 Whittingham

12 John

19 Lambert

28 Murphy

33 Hoilett

Leeds forward Kemar Roofe is available after recovering from a rib injury.

Garry Monk's side, who lost at local rivals Huddersfield on Sunday, are still without defender Charlie Taylor (Achilles), but new signings Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow could start.

Cardiff City could be without defender Lee Peltier for the rest of the season after he underwent ankle surgery.

Midfielder Anthony Pilkington is also set to miss out, but striker Rickie Lambert (back) should return.

