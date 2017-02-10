Championship
Leeds0Cardiff0

Leeds United v Cardiff City

Kemar Roofe
Kemar Roofe has scored two goals in 35 appearances for Leeds.

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Bartley
  • 6Cooper
  • 28Berardi
  • 26Bridcutt
  • 25Vieira
  • 15Dallas
  • 19Hernández
  • 29Pedraza Sag
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 7Roofe
  • 11Doukara
  • 12Silvestri
  • 14O'Kane
  • 24Sacko
  • 27Barrow
  • 31Coyle

Cardiff

  • 1McGregor
  • 16Connolly
  • 4Morrison
  • 14Bamba
  • 6Richards
  • 15Halford
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 11Noone
  • 8Ralls
  • 24K Harris
  • 26Zohore

Substitutes

  • 3Bennett
  • 7Whittingham
  • 12John
  • 19Lambert
  • 28Murphy
  • 33Hoilett
  • 37Healey
Referee:
James Linington

Live Text

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leeds forward Kemar Roofe is available after recovering from a rib injury.

Garry Monk's side, who lost at local rivals Huddersfield on Sunday, are still without defender Charlie Taylor (Achilles), but new signings Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow could start.

Cardiff City could be without defender Lee Peltier for the rest of the season after he underwent ankle surgery.

Midfielder Anthony Pilkington is also set to miss out, but striker Rickie Lambert (back) should return.

MATCH FACTS

  • After a run of 16 consecutive league games without a win against Cardiff, Leeds have won their last three without conceding a goal.
  • Cardiff haven't lost back to back league games at Elland Road since April 1963.
  • Chris Wood has scored in 11 of his last 13 appearances at Elland Road in all competitions, netting 12 goals.
  • Only Rotherham (0) have kept fewer away clean sheets than Cardiff in the Championship this season (1).
  • Wood could become the first Leeds player to score in six consecutive Championship appearances at Elland Road since Ross McCormack in December 2013.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle2920273462
2Brighton3018842362
3Reading311768557
4Huddersfield301758556
5Leeds31174101255
6Sheff Wed301578952
7Norwich3114611848
8Derby301389847
9Barnsley3113711446
10Fulham30111181344
11Preston31111010143
12Birmingham31101011-1040
13Brentford3010812238
14Aston Villa308139-337
15Nottm Forest3110714-637
16Ipswich3191012-837
17Cardiff3110714-1037
18Wolves299812-235
19QPR319814-1335
20Bristol City309516-332
21Burton318815-1132
22Blackburn307815-1229
23Wigan306915-927
24Rotherham314522-3717
