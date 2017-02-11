Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Burton Albion

Tomer Hemed has four goals in three games

Tomer Hemed scored twice as Brighton moved to the top of the Championship with a emphatic win over Burton Albion.

The Seagulls led when Hemed fired home from Anthony Knockaert's fine cross.

Burton barely threatened and a dominant home side quickly built a 3-0 lead after the break through Sam Baldock's low strike and Hemed's penalty.

Michael Kightly's free-kick gave Burton hope, but Glenn Murray's header ensured Brighton go two points above Newcastle, who play Wolves on Saturday evening.

Brighton's sixth successive home league win, in front of a sell-out crowd, never looked in doubt from the moment the impressive Knockaert teed up Hemed for the fifth-minute opener.

Baldock doubled the lead and when Hemed converted the spot-kick after the lively Solly March was felled by Brewers captain John Mousinho, the home side were cruising.

The visitors finally sparked into life and, after Kightly and Marvin Sordell both went close, the former's delightful free-kick got them on the scoresheet.

But a comeback never looked likely and a trademark Murray header sealed a win over a Burton side who are just two points above the relegation zone.