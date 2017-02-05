Afcon 2017: BBC commentators' verdict on Egypt v Cameroon

Will it be Cameroon or Egypt lifting the Africa Cup Of Nations trophy on Sunday?

Africa Cup of Nations final: Egypt v Cameroon Venue: Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC World Service across Africa; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Seven-time winners Egypt will face Cameroon, who have four wins under their belt, in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final - the third time the sides have met in the final.

Egypt have won their two previous meetings in the final - in 1986 and 2008 - but will they reign supreme for a third time in Gabon? BBC World Service's commentators give their assessment.

Matthew Kenyon: 'Cameroon will dictate what sort of game we get'

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos promised we would "see something different" in Sunday's final. Given that his side have already shown themselves to be strong, adaptable, resilient and capable of both firm defence and thrilling attack, it is an enticing prospect.

Egypt's approach to the final, in contrast, is simple: stick with what we know. The Pharaohs' miserly defence has worked and their counter-attacking style puts their opponents under real pressure - with the pace of Mahmoud "Trezuguet" and Mohamed Salah on the flanks.

So it is Cameroon who will dictate what sort of game we get. If they decide to go for it, we could have as thrilling a contest as the semi-final in which Egypt overcame Burkina Faso on penalties. If they want to keep it tight, well...

At stake is the continental crown, so style is not the point - and we may yet go all the way to yet another shootout in the final.

But neither of these two sides had realistic expectations (as opposed to hopes) of reaching this stage, and their refreshing pleasure in doing so augurs well for a fitting end to a fine tournament.

Egypt beat Morocco by a single goal in the quarter-finals

John Bennett: 'Difficult to bet against Cameroon, but Egypt will lift the trophy'

Cameroon were written off before they had even arrived in Gabon and then in every round, including the group stage. Somehow though, they managed to knock out the hosts and two of the favourites - Senegal and Ghana. So it's very difficult to bet against the Indomitable Lions in the final.

They have a strong team spirit which is reflected in the way they defend from the front. Michael Ngadeu and Adolphe Teikeu are a solid centre-back pairing but every single player puts in the maximum effort to protect Fabrice Ondoa's goal.

Having said that, I think one man could make the difference and he plays for Egypt. Mohamed Salah has drifted in and out of games in Gabon but has nearly always managed to make an impact. He scored two wonderful goals against Ghana and Burkina Faso, and set up their crucial winner against Uganda.

There's an argument that Egypt boss Hector Cuper relies on him too much but it feels set up for him to be the hero once again. In addition, Egypt's centre-backs Ali Gabr and Ahmed Hegazy are looking unbeatable, so I can see Cameroon struggling to score.

I think Egypt will lift the trophy for the eighth time.

Cameroon won the tournament four times between 1984 and 2002

Piers Edwards: 'Cameroon will overcome Egypt, who looked tired'

Egypt's approach in the final is easier to predict than that of rivals Cameroon. The Pharaohs are a typical Hector Cuper side, with the Argentine making no bones of the fact that his team may be defensive but - as he said on Saturday - "it works."

Strong in central defence and with a goalkeeper Essam El Hadary who has conceded just twice in eight Nations Cup games dating back to 2010, the Egyptians are built from the back. Up front, they have struggled though - meaning the contribution of wide man Mo Salah, involved in three of Egypt's four goals, is likely to be crucial.

Cameroon, meanwhile, have shown varying systems. In the quarter-finals, they adopted a cautious defensive approach before eliminating Senegal, many people's favourites, on penalties. Against Ghana in the semis, they simply flew out of the blocks and never looked back.

Rangy forward Jacques Zoua impressed against the Black Stars with his running - while Benjamin Moukandjo and Christian Bassogog have been hugely influential. The centre-back pairing of Michael Ngader (Cameroon's top scorer) and Adolphe Teikeu is mightily impressive - making light of the fact they first played together in September - while goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa has been a rock.

With a better bench, a determination given the team's notorious absentees and continual improvements throughout the tournament, I believe Cameroon will overcome opponents who looked enormously tired in their last game.