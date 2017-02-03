Robert Huth: Leicester City need to forget Premier League title win

Robert Huth has three Premier League winners' medals after helping Chelsea win in 2005 and 2006, and Leicester in 2016

Football Focus Saturday, 4 February, 12:00 GMT, BBC One

Leicester City defender Robert Huth says the Premier League champions must "be man enough" to avoid relegation.

The Foxes won the title last season for the first time, but are only two points above the relegation places this term.

"We need to get on with now rather than saying: 'Last year was great,'" Huth told Football Focus. "It's reality. We are struggling with relegation."

Leicester have won only one of their eight league games since beating Manchester City 4-2 on 10 December.

They play Manchester United at home on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

"We're losing games and we can't put our fingers on how or why," added centre-back Huth.

"We fully deserved what we got last season, and it was always going to be a struggle after what happened, but we didn't think we would be in this position.

"For you to become better you need to be honest. You can't say you've been brilliant when you haven't."

Champions League distraction?

Leicester finished top of their Champions League group, which also included Porto, FC Copenhagen and Club Brugge

Despite their domestic struggles, Leicester have impressed in their first Champions League campaign, winning their group to set up a last-16 tie with Spanish side Sevilla.

But 32-year-old Huth dismissed the idea that their league form has been affected by European action.

"People say it is a distraction, but for me it never has been and never will be - it's only an extra six games," he said.

"It's not like we're thinking about the Champions League every time we play in the Premier League."

Huth did concede they Leicester have missed midfielder N'Golo Kante, who moved to Chelsea in the summer, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who missed eight games in November and December with a hand injury.

The German said: "N'Golo is an unbelievable player - you see what he is doing at Chelsea. He was awesome playing for us and we certainly miss him.

"Kasper is the best goalkeeper in the league and is very underrated. We missed him and didn't win many games without him."

'Leicester need Ulloa and need to stick together'

Leonardo Ulloa wanted to leave Leicester during the transfer window, but failed to get his wish

Earlier this week, Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa said he would not play for the club again, because he had been "betrayed" by manager Claudio Ranieri and "let down" by the club.

But Huth said the Foxes needed the Argentine forward after his proposed move to Sunderland fell through at the end of the transfer window.

"He has always been a part of our team," Huth added. "He's frustrated with things but we need him. He's a big player for us and we definitely need every player.

"As a group we've been here before. Two years ago we were bottom of the league and we still have a big group of players here from then. We've been in worse positions than we're in now.

"The supporters, me, the team, Claudio... we all need to do a bit more to turn things around."