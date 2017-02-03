Hampden Park bids for one of three Uefa finals in 2019

Real Madrid won the Champions League final at Hampden in 2002

Glasgow's Hampden Park is in the running to stage one of three major European finals in 2019.

The Scottish national stadium has declared an interest in hosting the Europa League, Super Cup and Women's Champions League.

Proposals must be delivered by 6 June, when the Scottish FA will have to choose one of the three bids to pursue.

The recently redeveloped Windsor Park is also bidding to bring the Super Cup final to Belfast.

The two grounds are among 10 on the shortlist for the mid-August game between the winners of the previous season's Champions League and Europa League.

Hampden is one of seven stadiums interested in the Europa League final, while there are currently five rivals for the Women's Champions League decider.

The European Cup final has been hosted by Hampden on three occasions - with Real Madrid winning in 1960 and 2002, and Bayern Munich in 1976 - while it has also twice staged the final of the Cup Winners' Cup and the 2007 Uefa Cup.

Hampden has already been selected as a Euro 2020 venue.