Massimo Cellino: Football Association reduce Leeds United chairman's ban to 12 months

Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino's 18-month ban from football has been reduced to a year after a successful appeal against the decision.

The Italian was given the suspension in December for breaching the Football Association's agent rules over the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014.

Cellino, 60, and the club were also both fined £250,000, but his fine has now been reduced to £100,000 and the club's to £200,000.

Cellino's ban begins on 18 February.

