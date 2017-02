Lucas Hernandez (left) has made 11 appearances for Atletico this season

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 20-year-old France Under-21 international was involved in a domestic dispute, according to Spanish police.

He is due to appear in front of a judge in Madrid later on Friday.

Hernandez last played for Atletico in a 2-2 draw at Eibar in La Liga on 25 January.