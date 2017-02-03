BBC Sport - Everton's Seamus Coleman: Players too precious over criticism
Players too precious over criticism - Coleman
Everton defender Seamus Coleman feels modern-day footballers are "too precious" and need to be able to take criticism as well as praise.
