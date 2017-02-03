BBC Sport - Manchester United deserved to win every game they've drawn - Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his team have "deserved to win" every game they have drawn this season, after their stalemate at home to Hull gave them their ninth draw of the season - a Premier League high alongside Middlesbrough.

