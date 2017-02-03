BBC Sport - Saido Berahino: Mark Hughes & Tony Pulis discuss Stoke forward's ban
Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban
- From the section Football
Stoke manager Mark Hughes says he was "aware" that Saido Berahino had received an eight-week ban while he was at previous club West Brom, while Tony Pulis says Albion looked after Berahino "more than most".
