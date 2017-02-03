BBC Sport - Chelsea v Arsenal: Arsene Wenger tried to buy N'Golo Kante twice

I tried to sign Kante twice - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he tried to buy Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante twice, saying the reason he did not join the Gunners "is quite obvious when you look where he has gone".

MATCH PREVIEW: Chelsea v Arsenal

Top videos

Video

I tried to sign Kante twice - Wenger

Video

Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban

Video

Richie McCaw's advice for Six Nations' captains

Video

Players too precious over criticism - Coleman

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Spurs looking for strong league finish - Eriksen

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

Leader Kittel punched by rival cyclist

Video

Klopp: I was worse when I was younger

Video

Amazing plays from the BBL

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired