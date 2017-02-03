Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea City midfielder 'good enough for Bayern Munich'

Gylfi Sigurdsson signed for Swansea City from Tottenham Hotpsur in July 2014 following a previous loan spell

Swansea City boss Paul Clement believes Gylfi Sigurdsson is good enough to play at clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

The 27-year-old made it seven Premier League goals this season when he scored in the Swans' 2-1 win over Southampton.

Clement, who was assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich. Chelsea and Real Madrid, believes the Icelander could flourish there.

"I've seen worse players than him playing at that level," said Clement.

As the Swans look to fight their way out of Premier League relegation trouble, holding onto Sigurdsson was one of the main positives of the January transfer window.

Reports suggested the Icelandic international had been a target of a big-spending Chinese club, but Clement said Sigurdsson was fully committed to the Swansea cause.

Clement said: "He's a very good player. I see someone who is fully committed to this club and team and himself, working everyday to be the best he can be. He is a player, not dissimilar to Frank Lampard."

The west Wales club face a tough trip on Sunday as they head to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardilola's Manchester City.

The Swans will be buoyed by their shock win over Liverpool recently as they look to ease their relegation fears.

One man who will have to be content with a place on the bench is Swansea's record signing, Spanish striker Borja, who arrived at the club in August.

Striker Borja's only goal for Swansea so far came in the defeat at Arsenal back in October

The 24-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal in 13 appearances and last month was linked with a move back to Spain to Villarreal.

Clement confirmed there had been talks about a deal, but said the focus now was on building up the striker's confidence.

"I am not sure I could tell you that it was close, but I can tell you that there were talks," said Clement.

"But it was difficult to let him go at the moment as he is the number two striker. Fernando Llorente is the number one striker at the moment, but who is to say I might not turn that around at some point or we might have injuries.

"He is a good professional, he works very hard in training. Obviously the transition from La Liga to the Premier League has been a difficult one for him for lots of different reasons, but I see him as someone who is focused on his job and wants to help this team stay in this league.

"He clearly has some talent and ability and we have to work together to find that confidence and have him deliver for this team."