Morecambe: Diego Lemos delays Joseph Cala takeover with court order

Morecambe: Players, fans and staff await news as takeover faces delay

Morecambe's takeover by businessman Joseph Cala has been delayed, after Diego Lemos obtained a court order preventing the sale.

Cala is waiting for EFL clearance to purchase Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi's stake in the club's owners, G50 Holdings.

However Brazilian Lemos, who bought a controlling stake in the club in September, claims he owns G50.

Lemos says the order means he has to be "engaged with" by the relevant parties before any shares are sold.

Players and staff at the League Two club are yet to be paid, with the takeover incomplete.

Lemos' controlling stake in Morecambe was obtained in September, but the club then said the Brazilian was absent for 10 weeks, and Companies House records show that 99% of his shares in G50 Holdings, which he used to purchase the club, were transferred to tax consultant Graham Burnard on 11 January.

Shrimps director Rod Taylor says they are yet to fully understand the implications of the court order.

"What they're saying is there's no prospect of an immediate sale of the football club," Taylor told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We're trying to make sense of this, and we're making representation to the other parties, and to the Football League most importantly, to try to understand what's going on."

Italian businessman Cala hopes to purchase the stake in G50, after the Qatari businessman returned to help the club earlier this week.

There are also concerns that Morecambe's next home game against Cambridge United might not go ahead.

However, Cala says he has resolved a problem with access to adjoining land, which was operated by a separate company - PMG Leisure - which is now in administration. The land includes the matchday control area.