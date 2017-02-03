Cardiff City waiting for Peter Whittingham to sign new deal

Peter Whittingham signed for Cardiff City from Aston Villa in January 2007

Cardiff City are waiting to discover if midfielder Peter Whittingham will sign a new contract.

Manager Neil Warnock has made it clear he will give the midfielder time to mull over the new deal on offer.

"If they want to consider it for a length of time, that is all right for me. I think you have to show respect to Peter," said Warnock.

Whittingham, 32, celebrated ten years at the club last month. His current contract is due to expire this summer.

Warnock said: "He has an offer on the table. It is down to them now really. I spoke to his agent again this morning on the way in.

"I think we have to leave that down to Peter. Obviously negotiations are to and fro, but the offer is on the table and will stay on the table.

"I said to them I am not in a rush, the offer is on the table, I won't withdraw the offer."

Whittingham opened the scoring in the Bluebirds 2-0 win over Preston.

He will be looking for the chance to add to his tally against Norwich City, in Saturday's Championship clash in the Welsh capital.

Warnock has made it clear Wales international Emyr Huws and fellow midfielder Stuart O'Keefe are not in his long term plans.

Huws went on loan to Ipswich on deadline day while O'Keefe also made a loan move to League One side MK Dons.