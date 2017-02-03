Media playback is not supported on this device Injured Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to miss three weeks

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain.

Ramsey limped off in the first half of the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Watford in midweek, having already missed ten weeks of the season with a hamstring strain.

"Overall from the other night we lose Aaron Ramsey," Wenger confirmed.

He is expected to be out for 21 days. We are a bit short at the moment but we have young players who can do well."

However, ahead of Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge, Wenger denied having any regrets on letting fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere join Bournemouth on a season long loan.

"Well yes (we could do with Wilshere now) but I would like to reiterate he wanted to go out and play," he said.

"Because he saw the level of competitive players in midfield. There is a huge level of competition and we accepted to let him go so we have to deal with the consequences."

Ramsey's injury will be a concern for Wales boss Chris Coleman, with Wales next in action on 24 March. Coleman has previously criticised Arsenal's handling of Ramsey.