Premier League, Championship & Scottish Premiership match previews
-
- From the section Football
All the latest team news and stats for Saturday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.
All times GMT - kick-offs 15:00 unless stated
Premier League
Everton v Bournemouth
Southampton v West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (17:30)
Championship
Barnsley v Preston North End
Birmingham City v Fulham
Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
Bristol City v Rotherham United
Burton Albion v Wolves
Cardiff City v Norwich
Newcastle United v Derby County
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (17:30)
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (12:15)
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee
Rangers v Ross County