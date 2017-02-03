Premier League, Championship & Scottish Premiership match previews

Arsenal celebrate
Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in September

All the latest team news and stats for Saturday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.

All times GMT - kick-offs 15:00 unless stated

Premier League

Chelsea v Arsenal (12:30)

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Bournemouth

Hull City v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham United

Watford v Burnley

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (17:30)

Championship

Barnsley v Preston North End

Birmingham City v Fulham

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Bristol City v Rotherham United

Burton Albion v Wolves

Cardiff City v Norwich

Ipswich Town v Reading

Newcastle United v Derby County

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (17:30)

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (12:15)

Aberdeen v Partick Thistle

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee

Rangers v Ross County

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired