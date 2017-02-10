Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Birmingham City

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport

Jordan Rhodes (top)
Birmingham could not prevent Jordan Rhodes (top) nodding in on nine minutes

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall's first goals for Sheffield Wednesday saw them boost their play-off hopes with a 3-0 victory over mid-table Birmingham City.

Rhodes met Ross Wallace's early free-kick to give the hosts the lead.

Birmingham then hit the woodwork three times as they searched for a leveller.

Winnall's close-range, diving header from an inch-perfect Jack Hunt cross put the game beyond the Blues' reach, before Adam Reach showed good pace and composure to add a late third goal.

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 1Westwood
  • 32Hunt
  • 39Sasso
  • 12Loovens
  • 43Fox
  • 33WallaceSubstituted forMcManamanat 85'minutes
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 41BannanSubstituted forAbdiat 82'minutes
  • 45ForestieriSubstituted forReachat 67'minutes
  • 11Winnall
  • 17Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 2Wildsmith
  • 7Abdi
  • 9Reach
  • 10McManaman
  • 16Palmer
  • 24Semedo
  • 44Nuhiu

Birmingham

  • 29Kuszczak
  • 2Nsue
  • 4RobinsonBooked at 86mins
  • 3Grounds
  • 33Keita
  • 6KieftenbeldBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFrei Koyunluat 63'minutes
  • 8Gleeson
  • 12Gardner
  • 26DavisBooked at 61minsSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
  • 15Jutkiewicz
  • 48SinclairSubstituted forAdamsat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 14Adams
  • 20Stewart
  • 21Frei Koyunlu
  • 25Cogley
  • 30O'Keefe
  • 31Bielik
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
24,805

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0.

Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).

Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Foul by Greg Stewart (Birmingham City).

Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday).

Booking

Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum McManaman replaces Ross Wallace.

Attempt blocked. Nsue (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner.

Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Almen Abdi.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Greg Stewart replaces David Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Almen Abdi replaces Barry Bannan.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Birmingham City 0. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.

Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kerim Frei.

Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).

Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Barry Bannan.

Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Keiren Westwood.

Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Che Adams replaces Jerome Sinclair.

Attempt blocked. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Vincent Sasso.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Fernando Forestieri.

Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).

Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Nsue (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Kerim Frei replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).

Attempt saved. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Winnall.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross following a corner.

Friday 10th February 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle2920273462
2Brighton2918742361
3Reading301758556
4Huddersfield291748555
5Leeds30173101254
6Sheff Wed301578952
7Norwich3014511847
8Derby291379846
9Barnsley3013611445
10Fulham29111081343
11Preston3011910142
12Birmingham31101011-1040
13Brentford2910712237
14Aston Villa298129-336
15Nottm Forest3010614-636
16Ipswich309912-836
17Cardiff3010614-1036
18Wolves299812-235
19QPR309714-1334
20Bristol City299416-331
21Burton308715-1131
22Blackburn297715-1228
23Wigan296815-926
24Rotherham304422-3716
View full Championship table

