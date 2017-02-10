Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0.
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Birmingham City
-
Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall's first goals for Sheffield Wednesday saw them boost their play-off hopes with a 3-0 victory over mid-table Birmingham City.
Rhodes met Ross Wallace's early free-kick to give the hosts the lead.
Birmingham then hit the woodwork three times as they searched for a leveller.
Winnall's close-range, diving header from an inch-perfect Jack Hunt cross put the game beyond the Blues' reach, before Adam Reach showed good pace and composure to add a late third goal.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 39Sasso
- 12Loovens
- 43Fox
- 33WallaceSubstituted forMcManamanat 85'minutes
- 23Hutchinson
- 41BannanSubstituted forAbdiat 82'minutes
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forReachat 67'minutes
- 11Winnall
- 17Rhodes
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 7Abdi
- 9Reach
- 10McManaman
- 16Palmer
- 24Semedo
- 44Nuhiu
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 2Nsue
- 4RobinsonBooked at 86mins
- 3Grounds
- 33Keita
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFrei Koyunluat 63'minutes
- 8Gleeson
- 12Gardner
- 26DavisBooked at 61minsSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 48SinclairSubstituted forAdamsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 14Adams
- 20Stewart
- 21Frei Koyunlu
- 25Cogley
- 30O'Keefe
- 31Bielik
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 24,805
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0.
Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Foul by Greg Stewart (Birmingham City).
Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham City 0. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum McManaman replaces Ross Wallace.
Attempt blocked. Nsue (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Almen Abdi.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Greg Stewart replaces David Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Almen Abdi replaces Barry Bannan.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Birmingham City 0. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kerim Frei.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Barry Bannan.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Keiren Westwood.
Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Che Adams replaces Jerome Sinclair.
Attempt blocked. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Vincent Sasso.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nsue (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Kerim Frei replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Winnall.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross following a corner.