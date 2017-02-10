Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Birmingham City

Birmingham could not prevent Jordan Rhodes (top) nodding in on nine minutes

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall's first goals for Sheffield Wednesday saw them boost their play-off hopes with a 3-0 victory over mid-table Birmingham City.

Rhodes met Ross Wallace's early free-kick to give the hosts the lead.

Birmingham then hit the woodwork three times as they searched for a leveller.

Winnall's close-range, diving header from an inch-perfect Jack Hunt cross put the game beyond the Blues' reach, before Adam Reach showed good pace and composure to add a late third goal.

More to follow.