Pontus Jansson: Leeds to sign Torino defender on permanent deal

All three of Pontus Jansson's goals for Leeds United have come away from Elland Road

Leeds United will sign defender Pontus Jansson on a permanent deal when his loan move from Italian Serie A side Torino expires this summer.

The 25-year-old Sweden centre-back has agreed a three-year contract with the Elland Road club.

Jansson has played a key role in Leeds' rise up the Championship table under Garry Monk this season.

He has played 23 games, scoring three times, the latest being the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Blackburn.

Jansson, who began his career with Malmo before moving to Torino in 2014, has won 10 caps for his country.

Leeds are fourth in the table ahead going into Sunday's derby at fifth-placed Huddersfield, who are now just a point behind them.

