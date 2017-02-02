Jez Moxey: Norwich City chief executive resigns

Jez Moxey joined Wolves in 2000 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League - in 2002-03 and 2008-09

Norwich City chief executive Jez Moxey has resigned and left the Championship club after six months in the role.

The 53-year-old former Wolves CEO replaced David McNally in August 2016, who resigned when the Canaries were facing Premier League relegation.

Moxey took up the position after overseeing the transition of ownership at Wolves, where he spent 16 years.

"The role has not worked out satisfactorily for Jez, his family or the club," club chairman Ed Balls said.

Balls continued: "All parties have professionally and amicably agreed to move on. We wish Jez all the best in his future career and now our focus is on the next steps for Norwich City."

Finance director Steve Stone, who acted as the club's interim chief executive in the summer of 2016 prior to Moxey's arrival, will take up the role again on a short-term basis.

"Our immediate priority is on providing every support possible to [manager] Alex Neil and the squad to maintain our push towards the top six positions in the Championship table."

Norwich are 10th in the Championship with 28 games played and are three points off the play-off places.