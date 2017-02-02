Bala Town: Welsh Premier League side earn unlikely Euro 2016 windfall

They may have lost 7-0 at home to Poland, but David Artell's involvement in Gibraltar's Euro 2016 qualification campaign has netted Bala Town an unlikely cash windfall

Welsh Premier League side Bala Town have received nearly £18,000 for sending defender David Artell to play for Gibraltar.

Uefa released a list of 641 clubs who received a revenue share of 150m euros (£127.74m) and Bala earned £17,942.

Artell played for Gibraltar in the Euro 2016 qualifiers and Bala chief executive Nigel Aykroyd said the money was a pleasant surprise for the club.

"It's not a run of the mill situation for a club of our size," he said.

Aykroyd continued: "It is quite rare and it's a very nice amount to receive. The money is very welcome, We invest in the team and we invest in the playing standards at Maes Tegid."

Centre-half Artell, who was appointed manager of League Two side Crewe Alexandra in January, joined Bala from Wrexham in July 2014 and went on to make 39 appearances for the Welsh Premier League club.

During his two years at Bala, 36-year-old Artell was called up by Gibraltar and played in five Euro 2016 qualifiers.

It was enough to see the Welsh club receive a five-figure benefit, with Aykroyd admitting that when they signed Artell they had no idea they would receive such a cash boost.

"We were unaware when we signed Dave that he was going to get called up for international duty. It did come as a surprise to us," said Aykroyd.

"It's a very nice bonus for us. Unfortunately we don't have any more Gibraltar players, but we are looking further afield now."

Italian giants Juventus topped the list of Uefa beneficiaries followed by Liverpool who received £2,890,773.

Apart from Bala, only two other Welsh clubs received money for releasing players for the tournament.

Championship club Cardiff City earned £337.662 while Premier League side Swansea City received £1,136,760.