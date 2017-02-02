Frank Lampard: Swansea City tried to sign former England midfielder

Frank Lampard made nine appearances for Swansea City during a loan spell in 1995-96

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has revealed he tried to tempt Frank Lampard to the Liberty Stadium before his retirement.

Clement, who was appointed Swans boss in January, coached Lampard at Chelsea.

The former England international announced his retirement from the game after a 21-year career.

Clement said: "We had a chat. I think he appreciated that I called, because of our relationship. I'm not saying it got close, but we had a conversation."

He added: "It did not go very far, but it would have been nice. It would have been good.

"His ability as a player we all know about but he is also a very good leader and character and a fantastic professional.

"But instead we got Tom Carroll - so I am very happy."

As a teenager, Lampard had a loan spell at Swansea City from West Ham United, making nine appearances and scoring one goal in 1995-96.

Clement, who replaced former Swansea boss Bob Bradley following a run of seven defeats in 11 games, said he had consulted Lampard before taking the job.

"I had spoken to him about here. He said he really enjoyed his time, it was a long time ago now when he was at West Ham," Clement said.

"He spoke really fondly of the club and the people who were here. It was part of his education onto going on and having such a great career."