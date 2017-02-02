Virgil van Dijk: Southampton defender to miss EFL Cup final

Virgil van Dijk has featured 30 times for Southampton this season, scoring four goals

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the EFL Cup final against Manchester United because of an injury.

Saints boss Claude Puel says he expects the Dutchman to be out for about two to three months with an ankle problem.

The 25-year-old picked up the knock in a challenge by striker Jamie Vardy during Southampton's 3-0 victory over Leicester City on 22 January.

Southampton defeated Liverpool last month to book their place in the final at Wembley Stadium on 26 February.

Frenchman Puel said that the Saints looked to bring in a replacement before the transfer window shut on Tuesday.

"We studied a lot of solutions for a new defender, but we could not find a good opportunity," he said.