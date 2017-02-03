BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News
Football Focus for BBC World News
- From the section Football
Dan Walker is joined by former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.
Robert Huth has the inside word on another turbulent week for Leicester, while Everton's Seamus Coleman has been getting philosophical with Kevin Kilbane.
Steven Gerrard gives us his thoughts as he embarks on the next stage of his career, and we look forward to Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Cameroon.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired