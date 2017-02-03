Dan Walker is joined by former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.

Robert Huth has the inside word on another turbulent week for Leicester, while Everton's Seamus Coleman has been getting philosophical with Kevin Kilbane.

Steven Gerrard gives us his thoughts as he embarks on the next stage of his career, and we look forward to Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Cameroon.