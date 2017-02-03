BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News

Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.

Robert Huth has the inside word on another turbulent week for Leicester, while Everton's Seamus Coleman has been getting philosophical with Kevin Kilbane.

Steven Gerrard gives us his thoughts as he embarks on the next stage of his career, and we look forward to Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Cameroon.

Top videos

Video

Football Focus for BBC World News

Video

Richie McCaw's advice for Six Nations' captains

Video

Ireland beat Scotland with dramatic late try

Video

Jones wants England Six Nations improvement

Video

Hughes and Pulis on Berahino ban

Video

'We deserved to win every game we've drawn'

Video

England's stellar 2016 Grand Slam

Video

Players too precious over criticism - Coleman

Video

Spurs looking for strong league finish - Eriksen

Video

Arsenal defeat 'always' in Conte's mind

Video

Hogg optimistic ahead of Six Nations kick-off

Video

I tried to sign Kante twice - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired