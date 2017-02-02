BBC Sport - Frank Lampard retires: Relive his 'goal against Germany in 2010

Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany

Relive the moment Frank Lampard's shot was not given as a goal by referee Jorge Larrionda during England's second-round match against Germany at the 2010 World Cup, despite replays showing it had clearly crossed the line.

READ MORE:Frank Lampard retires

Available to UK users only.

