BBC Sport - Frank Lampard retires: Relive his 'goal against Germany in 2010
Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany
- From the section Football
Relive the moment Frank Lampard's shot was not given as a goal by referee Jorge Larrionda during England's second-round match against Germany at the 2010 World Cup, despite replays showing it had clearly crossed the line.
