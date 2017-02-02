Former goalkeeper Steve Phillips has told BBC Points West he was sent death threats and felt "vulnerable" after his move from Bristol City to Bristol Rovers in 2006.

On Tuesday, Rovers top-scorer Matty Taylor, 26, became the first player to leave the Pirates and join City since 1987.

Phillips, 38, made 309 appearances for City between 1998 and 2006, before featuring in 165 games in four seasons with Rovers.