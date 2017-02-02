BBC Sport - Steve Phillips: Ex-goalkeeper says he felt 'vulnerable' after cross-city switch

'I got death threats' after Rovers move

Former goalkeeper Steve Phillips has told BBC Points West he was sent death threats and felt "vulnerable" after his move from Bristol City to Bristol Rovers in 2006.

On Tuesday, Rovers top-scorer Matty Taylor, 26, became the first player to leave the Pirates and join City since 1987.

Phillips, 38, made 309 appearances for City between 1998 and 2006, before featuring in 165 games in four seasons with Rovers.

Top videos

Video

'I got death threats' after Rovers move

Audio

Week 1 Preview

Video

Klopp: I was worse when I was younger

Video

Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview

Video

Archive: Lampard's 'goal' against Germany

Video

BBL Plays of the week

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Quad Series: England 37-61 New Zealand

Video

Reaching 100 goals was emotional - Crouch

Video

2016 Six Nations tries of the tournament

Video

Young strike-force excites Guardiola

Video

Watch Brady's best plays for the Patriots

Video

Meet the England netball team

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired