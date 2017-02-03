Irish Cup sixth round: Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton warns against Armagh cup upset

James Gray scored twice as Glenavon came from behind to beat Portstewart 4-1 in the fifth round

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has warned that the Irish Cup holders face a "potential banana skin" against derby rivals Armagh City in Saturday's Irish Cup sixth round tie at Holm Park.

"Armagh have the potential to beat us - if we are not right at it they are more than capable of putting us out of the cup," said Hamilton.

"We must go there in the right frame of mind to compete and put in the effort.

"Hopefully over the 90 minutes, the extra quality we have will tell."

"We will give them the respect they deserve because if you don't show that and work hard, then these games are banana skins," added the Lurgan Blues boss.

Premiership leaders Crusaders also face Championship opposition in the form of PSNI, who they saw off 4-2 in the County Antrim Shield semi-finals in November.

"The Irish Cup is a competition I enjoy and we have done well in. We've reached the semi-final stages on several occasions and been to three finals in recent years," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"We won't be treating them lightly and it's important we continue to focus. PSNI did particularly well when we played them at our place in the Shield."

Ballymena off to Welders again

Ballymena United travel to Tillysburn Park to take on Harland and Wolff Welders for the third time in four seasons in the competition.

"Harland and Wolff are a tough proposition on their own ground. We played them earlier in the season at home in the County Antrim Shield (United won 3-0) and it was not an easy affair," warned Ballymena boss David Jeffrey.

"Cup days can be full of surprises and I just hope that we are not one of those surprises. We need to be at our very best if we are going to progress."

Bannsiders prepare for derby

Coleraine go into their home tie against near neighbours Tobermore United on a run of six consecutive wins and, like all the top-flight managers, Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney is warning against complacency.

"It's a local derby and there are maybe a few guys in the Tobermore side who have allegiances with Coleraine or maybe played here in the past," said Kearney.

"It'll be a big day out for them and it's very important that we hit the same levels that we have in recent weeks.

"It's a competition that hasn't gone well for us in the last few years but one I would like to make progress in."

Elsewhere, Linfield go to the Riverside Stadium to play Institute, Dungannon Swifts entertain Intermediate League outfit Dollingstown and Championship leaders Warrenpoint Town host Crewe United.

Portadown manager Niall Currie takes his side to Holm Park to face one of his former clubs, Loughgall.