BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp responds to Jose Mourinho's comments on behaviour
Klopp: I was worse when I was younger
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responds to Jose Mourinho's complaints that the Manchester United manager is treated less favourably than the German by officials during matches, saying he has improved since he was younger.
