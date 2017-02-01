Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says rules are different for him

Media playback is not supported on this device Mourinho walks out of interview

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is being judged by different rules to other Premier League bosses.

The Portuguese boss tried to contain his frustration at the performance of referee Mike Jones during Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Hull at Old Trafford.

Mourinho highlighted Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's exchange with fourth official Neil Swarbrick during their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday.

"You know clearly I am different. The rules for me are different," he said.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho, who earlier had walked out of a BBC TV interview, added: "Yesterday a fourth official told a manager: 'I enjoy very much your passion.' Today, I am told to sit down or I am going to be sent to the stand."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is currently serving a four-match touchline ban after being found guilty of verbally abusing fourth official Anthony Taylor, remaining in the technical area after his dismissal and then making physical contact with Taylor during Arsenal's home win against Burnley last month.

Mourinho has served two touchline bans this season, for speaking about Taylor prior to his side's trip to Liverpool in October and also kicking a water bottle during a home draw with West Ham in November. Both actions are against FA rules.

In addition, Mourinho was given a stadium ban in November 2015 when he was Chelsea boss after he was found guilty of going to referee Jon Moss' dressing room during a stormy London derby at West Ham.

And the United manager's long-time assistant Rui Faria served a six-game stadium ban when he had to be dragged away from referee Mike Dean during a Chelsea game against Sunderland in April 2014.

Mourinho said: "I watch my team from the hotel. I was forbidden to go to the stadium. My assistant had six matches stadium ban. I didn't touch anyone."

The Portuguese manager added of Hull: "I don't criticise my opponent. They are fighting for their lives. Every point for them is gold. They have to fight with everything they have. They tried to see what they were allowed to do."

Mourinho told reporters at the post-match press conference: "Tell the truth. It is as simple as that. You will be doing a public service, I think. If I speak I am punished. I don't want to be punished."

Analysis

Jose Mourinho's side are unbeaten in 14 league games but have drawn their past three

BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

In trying to avoid getting himself into trouble with the Football Association, Jose Mourinho may have done exactly that.

His frustration was obvious during a first half where he had three long conversations with fourth official Stuart Atwell, then one more in the second, to express his concern at Hull's perceived time-wasting.

He evidently had no desire to speak with colleagues on Match of the Day judging by his hasty exit at the first opportunity just 90 seconds into his post-match interview.

His press conference lasted five minutes, during which time he told journalists to "write the truth" because he feared for the consequences if he said what he thought.

That is all fine.

But in stating he gets different treatment to rival managers, Mourinho may have crossed the line.

Player reaction