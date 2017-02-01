BBC Sport - West Ham 0-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola excited by young strikers
Young strike-force excites Guardiola
- From the section Football
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he is excited for the future of the club following the performance of his young strikers during their 4-0 win away at West Ham.
MATCH REPORT:West Ham 0-4 Manchester City
