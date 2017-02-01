BBC Sport - Stoke City 1-1 Everton: Mark Hughes says Romelu Lukaku was offside for equaliser
Lukaku was offside for equaliser - Hughes
- From the section Football
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says Romelu Lukaku was in an an offside position for Everton's equaliser in their 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 1-1 Everton
