BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-0 Hull City: Jose Mourinho walks out of interview

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walks out of his post-match BBC interview, telling reporter Martin Fisher: "If you don't know football, you shouldn't have a microphone."

