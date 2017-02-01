BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-0 Hull City: Jose Mourinho walks out of interview
Angry Mourinho walks out of BBC interview
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walks out of his post-match BBC interview, telling reporter Martin Fisher: "If you don't know football, you shouldn't have a microphone."
READ MORE: Hull hold Manchester United at Old Trafford
