FA Cup fifth round: Sutton v Arsenal & Fulham v Tottenham ties live on BBC TV

Sutton have played at Gander Green Lane since 1912

Non-league Sutton United's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Arsenal will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, beat Championship side Leeds United in round four.

The game with Arsenal will take place at Gander Green Lane on Monday, 20 February, with kick-off at 19:55 GMT.

BBC One will also have live coverage of the London derby between Fulham and Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, 19 February (kick-off 14:00).

South London side Sutton are 16th in the National League and have played seven games to get this far in the competition, including wins over league sides Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon and Leeds.

Arsenal, 12-time FA Cup winners and currently third in the Premier League, are 104 places above them in the English football pyramid.

Televised fifth-round ties - all times GMT Saturday 18 February: Burnley v Lincoln City - 12.30, BT Sport; Wolves v Chelsea - 17.30, BT Sport Sunday 19 February: Fulham v Tottenham - 14.00, BBC One; Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - 16.15, BT Sport (followed by sixth-round draw) Monday 20 February: Sutton United v Arsenal - 19:55, BBC One

Other BBC coverage across the weekend includes Football Focus on the road, FA Cup Final Score, fifth-round highlights programmes on Saturday and Sunday night, and the sixth-round draw on Sunday evening.

There will also be comprehensive coverage of all the weekend's fixtures across BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

BBC TV coverage of the FA Cup this season has so far reached 22 million viewers, with a peak of 5.3 million tuning in to watch Manchester United beat Wigan in round four.