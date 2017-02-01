BBC Sport - Egypt v Burkina Faso: Essam El Hadary still going strong at 44 years old
Veteran keeper El Hadary aiming for clean sheet record
- From the section Football
Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadar is still going strong at 44 years old, looking for his fifth AFCON trophy. His side take on Burkina Faso for a place in the final, with the veteran stopper closing in on a remarkable 10 hours without conceding a goal.
