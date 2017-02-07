Leicester City v Derby County

Darren Bent bounced back from scoring an own goal against Leicester in the first meeting with the equaliser

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said he will make changes to his side for the FA Cup replay against Derby, which is live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT.

New signing Molla Wague is ineligible because he joined the club after the original tie, while Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are still injured.

Derby forward David Nugent is back in training and could be involved against his former club.

Cyrus Christie, Nick Blackman and Max Lowe are also fit and in contention.

George Thorne, Craig Forsyth and Will Hughes remain ruled out of action.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Having been at the King Power Stadium at the weekend to see Leicester surrender to Manchester United for a fourth straight league defeat, I'm intrigued to see what reaction Claudio Ranieri's team produce.

"The Leicester boss has promised changes. Of course there is a trip of huge importance to Swansea looming at the weekend, but they look a team that need any kind of win in any competition to lift the spirits.

"Derby will be encouraged by their showing in the first tie at Pride Park and would love to inflict more misery on their East Midlands rivals.

"The winners will also know that with League One Millwall waiting for them in round five, a quarter-final place would be firmly in their sights."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "The FA Cup is an important achievement and we have to fight for it.

"I'll make some changes. I have to protect some players who need to recover and rest. Also, I want to give the opportunity to the other players.

"This club, these players, came from the bottom to win a title. These players are warriors. They have already lived this situation. They know the problem, they know the enemy."

Derby manager Steve McClaren: "We are the underdogs again. Leicester are a very good team on their day and are very capable of reaching the heights of last season again.

"I watched the Manchester United game and, for the first 40 minutes, Leicester were back to their usual aggressive, pressing selves. But they are not getting the goals that they were last season and Man United turned it around.

"The King Power Stadium is a tough place to go and we must concentrate on ourselves. The players have the belief and they will need to show confidence and get off to a good start."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Derby have lost eight of the last 10 meetings with Leicester in all competitions.

County's only win in that period came at home in March 2013 with a 2-1 victory under Nigel Clough.

This was the only fixture from the FA Cup fourth-round matches to have ended in a draw.

Leicester City

Leicester's only win so far in 2017 came in the last round of the FA Cup against West Brom (D2, L4).

Their only goals of 2017 have also been in the Cup, scoring twice against both the Baggies and Derby.

They have only progressed beyond the fourth round twice in the last 11 seasons.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last eight FA Cup matches against lower-league clubs. Their last defeat was to second-tier West Brom in the fourth round in 2002.

Derby County