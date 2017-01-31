Tim Krul: Newcastle United goalkeeper joins AZ Alkmaar on loan

Tim Krul has eight caps for the Netherlands

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has joined AZ Alkmaar on loan following the termination of his previous spell at Ajax.

Krul, 28, was contracted to stay with the Amsterdammers until the end of the season but that move was cut short after just six games.

The Netherlands keeper has now moved to Alkmaar until the end of the season.

"It's fantastic we can get a keeper of Tim's qualities," AZ director of football affairs Max Huiberts said.

Krul's initial move to his native Netherlands was prompted by his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury to gain first-team football at top-tier level following Newcastle's relegation to the Championship.

Since making his debut in the Uefa Cup in 2006, the former Den Haag keeper has made 184 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.