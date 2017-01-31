Adlene Guedioura: Middlesbrough sign Watford midfielder

From the section

Adlene Guedioura had two loan spells at Watford before joining them permanently from Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough have signed Watford's Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Guedioura, 31, has made over 170 appearances since arriving in England in 2010 for Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, as well as Watford.

He was linked with a move to Boro's Premier League rivals Hull City.

Guedioura is the club's fourth January signing after forwards Rudy Gestede, Mikael Soisalo and Patrick Bamford.

Gestede, 28, joined from Aston Villa, Soisalo, 18, made the switch from Finland's Ilves Tampere while Bamford, 23, has moved from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Middlesbrough are 15th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.

